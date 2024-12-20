Gauhati HC Directs DSE To Postpone Assam TET 2024 Examination

This year’s Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examinations, a state-level examination to evaluate candidates' qualifications for teaching roles in Assam, are now expected to be held after Magh Bihu after a significant ruling from the Gauhati high court on Friday.

A section of candidates appearing for the graduate and post-graduate level TET exams this year approached the high court after the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), which conducts the examination, released a new syllabus on December 5. The exams were earlier set to be held on December 29 with admit cards released on December 15.

The Gauhati HC today ruled that the TET examination will not be held according to the previous schedule, directing the relevant authority to keep a minimum gap of 15 days before conducting the exams. With 22 days left for the exam, a new syllabus caused uncertainties among the candidates.

According to the ruling, a gap of 15 days from the previous date of December 29 possibly pushes the exam to after the Bihu in the next year.

