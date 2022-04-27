11 Die Of Electrocution During Chariot Festival In Tamil Nadu

As many as 11 people died and 15 others were left injured after being electrocuted in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district on Wednesday during a temple festival.
The incident took place early today morning at the Appar temple in the Kalimedu village during the annual chariot festival.
Police officials said, "The temple palanquin faced some obstacle while taking a turn when it came into contact with the overhead line."
According to reports, two children were among those who died in the incident.
Officials said that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Meanwhile, police informed that the identities of the deceased are yet to be established and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
The inspector general of police of central zone in Tamil Nadu, Tiruchirappalli, V Balakrishnan said, "A case has been registered in the matter and investigation is underway."