Fake Profile Of Guwahati CP Diganta Barah Pops Up On Facebook

Miscreants have created a fake account in the name of the newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, Diganta Barah informed on Wednesday.
Taking to social media platform Facebook, Barah, who took charge as the new Commissioner of Guwahati Police in December last year, shared a screenshot of the fake account.
This comes after another high-level official in Assam Police had a fake Facebook profile in his name which was demanding money after befriending people on the platform.
Diganta Barah, in a Facebook post shared a screenshot of the fake profile with the same name. He asked people not to fall prey for the account and ignore any requests that came from it.
The fake profile can be identified as it has Barah alongside top cop Partha Sarathi Mahanta displayed on the profile picture.
Barah wrote, “Again fake account. Pls ignore if anyone gets any friend request from this fake account,” along with the screenshot of the fake profile.
It may be noted that earlier on February 5, a fake account on social media site Facebook in the name of Additional Superintendent of Police Pallav Tamuly in Assam had popped up. It had been flagged for allegedly seeking money from people.
According to reports, the fake account is sending out Friend Requests to befriend people on the site. After befriending people those behind the account are reportedly sending messages seeking money.
In the meantime, the police official has requested people to not respond to messages received in his name and to not entertain such requests.
Earlier, the Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology on February 3 informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that 50 government websites have been hacked in the year 2022-23.
Union Minister informed the upper House on the question of the details of instances of hacking of Central Ministries/Departments and State Government websites since 2020, year-wise.