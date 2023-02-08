Fake Profile Of Guwahati CP Diganta Barah Pops Up On Facebook

Miscreants have created a fake account in the name of the newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, Diganta Barah informed on Wednesday.

Taking to social media platform Facebook, Barah, who took charge as the new Commissioner of Guwahati Police in December last year, shared a screenshot of the fake account.

This comes after another high-level official in Assam Police had a fake Facebook profile in his name which was demanding money after befriending people on the platform.

Diganta Barah, in a Facebook post shared a screenshot of the fake profile with the same name. He asked people not to fall prey for the account and ignore any requests that came from it.