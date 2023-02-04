50 Govt Websites Hacked In 2022-23: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology on Friday informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that 50 government websites have been hacked in the year 2022-23.

Union Minister informed the upper House on the question of the details of instances of hacking of Central Ministries/Departments and State Government websites since 2020, year-wise.

In response to a parliamentary question raised by CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Minister said that as per information reported to and tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total of 59, 42 and 50 websites of the Central Government Ministries/Departments and State Governments were hacked during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.

"CERT-In has further informed it has detected and prevented 2,83,581, 4,32,057, 3,24,620 malicious scams during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively," he informed Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Vaishnaw further said that as per the information reported to and tracked by CERT-In, a total number of 6, 7 and 8 data breach incidents related to government organisations were observed during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.