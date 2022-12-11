Fatasil Fire Incident: GMC to Provide Rs 25,000 Compensation to Victims

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will provide one-time monetary assistance to each family affected in Fatasil Ambari fire incident.
GMC will provide a compensation of one-time assistance of Rs. 25,000 to each aggrieved family.
In addition, the corporation will provide two months advance salary to those among the residents who are GMC employees.
Taking to Twitter, GMC Councillor Mrigen Sarania announced on Saturday, “The fire broke out in Fatasil Harijan Colony yesterday. Voluntary organizations, individuals distributed clothes,blankets,food items etc. GMC will provide one-time assistance of Rs 25,000 per family and two months advance salary to the affected GMC employees.”
It may be noted that a devastating fire gutted down around 150 houses at Fatasil Ambari.
The blazing inferno was suspected to have been erupted after more than 15 cylinders exploded in a slum area behind the Kamakhya Ram Borooah College in Fatasil.
All arterial roads were blocked after the fire broke out.