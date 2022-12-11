Fatasil Fire Incident: GMC to Provide Rs 25,000 Compensation to Victims

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will provide one-time monetary assistance to each family affected in Fatasil Ambari fire incident.

GMC will provide a compensation of one-time assistance of Rs. 25,000 to each aggrieved family.

In addition, the corporation will provide two months advance salary to those among the residents who are GMC employees.

Taking to Twitter, GMC Councillor Mrigen Sarania announced on Saturday, “The fire broke out in Fatasil Harijan Colony yesterday. Voluntary organizations, individuals distributed clothes,blankets,food items etc. GMC will provide one-time assistance of Rs 25,000 per family and two months advance salary to the affected GMC employees.”