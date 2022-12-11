Assam: Absconding Cyber Fraudster Running Huge Racket Arrested

The absconding cyber fraudster who was running a huge racket was arrested in Assam’s Laharighat.
The notorious criminal, identified as Sirajul Islam, was arrested by Morigaon-Laharighat Police.
It may be mentioned that a huge racket of cyber was busted in Laharighat in an operation led by Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya.
The police arrested a woman, wife of Sirajul, in connection to the racket and recovered 121 sim cards, 18 PAN cards, 50 blank PAN cards, 500 blank Aadhar cards, five laptops, one iPad, several bank passbooks, fake documents, seal-stamps and many more during the raid.
The raid was conducted following a complaint by a victim who’s PAN card and Aadhar card number was used to take a huge amount of loan under the victim’s name.
Interacting with the media, Baishya had said, “We received a complaint few days back, where the victim claimed that her PAN card and Aadhar card number was used to take huge amount of loan from bank through a mobile number.”
“The victim came to about the issue when she went to bank to apply for loan. In the bank she came to know that her Cibil Score is low and she asked about the matter in the matter as to how her score was low. After that she came to us and filed a complaint,” he added.
Upon investigating into the matter, the police got to know that through a specific mobile number, the victim’s PAN and Aadhar card numbers were used in Dhani app, an online loan provider, to take huge amount of loan.
“After conducting the operation based on the complaint we came to know that these frauds use the victim’s credentials and put the fraud’s photo in the card and apply for loan. The victims are totally unaware of the issue,” Samiran said.