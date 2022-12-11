Assam: Absconding Cyber Fraudster Running Huge Racket Arrested

The absconding cyber fraudster who was running a huge racket was arrested in Assam’s Laharighat.

The notorious criminal, identified as Sirajul Islam, was arrested by Morigaon-Laharighat Police.

It may be mentioned that a huge racket of cyber was busted in Laharighat in an operation led by Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya.

The police arrested a woman, wife of Sirajul, in connection to the racket and recovered 121 sim cards, 18 PAN cards, 50 blank PAN cards, 500 blank Aadhar cards, five laptops, one iPad, several bank passbooks, fake documents, seal-stamps and many more during the raid.

The raid was conducted following a complaint by a victim who’s PAN card and Aadhar card number was used to take a huge amount of loan under the victim’s name.

Interacting with the media, Baishya had said, “We received a complaint few days back, where the victim claimed that her PAN card and Aadhar card number was used to take huge amount of loan from bank through a mobile number.”