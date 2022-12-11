Will Implement Old Pension Scheme in First Cabinet Meet: Himachal CM

The new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that his government will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) at its first cabinet meeting.

The CM was quoted by ANI saying, “We have given 10 guarantees and we will implement them. We will give transparent and honest government. We will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) in the first cabinet meeting.”

Earlier today, Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of the hill state.

Mukesh Agnihotri, former leader of the opposition, on the other hand took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Governor RV Arlekar administered the oath of office to them at a formal function being organized at Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Himachal Pradesh was attended by top leaders of Congress including President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.