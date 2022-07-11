Father Held On Suspicions Of Killing Son In Guwahati's Chandmari

In a sensational incident, a father was arrested on Monday on suspicions of killing his own son, after a body was recovered stuffed inside a gunny sack in Guwahati’s Chandmari.
According to reports, the body was found in the Goswami Service area near Chandmari in Guwahati. It was reportedly stuffed inside a gunny sack and left lying on the roadside.
A team of police from the Chandmari police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation in the matter. Prima facie, the murder seems to have taken place in the earlier parts of today, an official informed.
The deceased has been identified as Tinkle Sharma. He reportedly stayed at a rented space just opposite to where his body was recovered.
A resident of Belsor village in the Nalbari district of Assam, he was in Guwahati as his sister is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.
Officials mentioned that he was positively identified by his nephew.
Reports further stated that the police detained the father of the deceased, Ambika Sharma, on suspicions of killing his son.
Meanwhile, Chandmari police has taken over the body and sent it for post mortem.