Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts Of Gujarat Amid Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rains over the past couple of days in south and central districts of Gujarat created a flood-like situation, officials said on Monday.

Over 6,000 people from several low-lying areas in the affected districts have been evacuated, they said, adding that rivers are overflowing in these areas due to incessant heavy rainfall.

Several roads and bridges received damages due to the non-stop rains causing problems to the people in the affected areas.

Officials also mentioned that as many as 13 dams have been put on ‘high alert’ and eight on ‘alert’ after their water levels rose following the showers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel held an emergency meeting on Sunday to take stock of the measures being taken to deal with the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured all possible help from the central government to Patel.

Officials further said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and local administration are undertaking relief and rescue operations in the places affected by the heavy rains.