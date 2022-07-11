Nagaland Minister Wins Over Internet With His Witty "#StaySingle" Remark

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has again taken over social media with his impeccable sense of humour on Monday, asking the youth of the country to join his ‘singles movement’ to put a check on population spurt.

Taking to Twitter on the occasion of World Population Day, he asked people to be sensible towards population growth. He then proceeded to ask the youth of the country to ‘#StaySingle’ like him.

Along wrote, “On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today.”

Users on Twitter sided with his view of inculcating “informed choices on child bearing” and also chuckled at his witty remark at the end.