World Hypertension Day: High BP Is a Silent Killer, 6 Signs Which Shouldn’t be Ignored

High blood pressure is the silent killer as said by experts. Most of the times, there are no noticeable signs of hypertension and even if you have some symptoms, you may not immediately act upon it dismissing it as routine tiredness, work pressure or exertion.

Most of the times, people ignore blood pressure issues which could prove deadly and in worst cases it can cause a heart attack, heart failure, aneurysm, stroke, memory problems or dementia. Experts advised that monitoring blood pressure regularly is the key to evade risk of serious illnesses.

According to a Guwahati-based doctor, 62% people die every year due to hypertension or High Blood Pressure in Assam which is the highest in the country.

“The death rate in Assam is high because people are not aware as to how hypertension could be prevented. People in the rural areas used to take raw salt and even with tea they used to

take salt instead of sugar. Another reason of death is that the people used to take the local

wine in which some kinds of herbs are used due to which the blood pressure rises,” the doctor said.

The doctor said that hypertension cause due to smoking, diabetes, stress, ageing, obesity or overweight, lack of physical activity, high level of sodium intake, it might be genetic and it may also happen due to adrenal and thyroid problem.

“High blood pressure is preventable but the patients have to be careful in taking diets and

medicines. Medicines should be taken until death in order to control hypertension. Globally

9.4 million people die every year due to the disease and 1.5 million people suffer,” he added.

However, only 1 people in 5 have it in control while others still face the risk of developing complications from it. The incidences of hypertension have seen a sharp rise across the world and while earlier it was common in the older age groups, now we get to see many new cases of young people with hypertension.

Here are some warning symptoms of high blood pressure you should never ignore as per Dr Narayan Gadkar, Cardiologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital.

1. Nose bleeds: Nose bleeds not only occur due to sinusitis or blowing the nose constantly but even when one’s blood pressure is high. If you are one of them who has encountered nose bleeding then just report it to the doctor.

2. Headaches: If you have a throbbing headache all the time then your blood pressure may be high. A majority of people who blood pressure may have a headache. These unpleasant headaches will steal your peace of mind. So, be vigilant and seek timely treatment.

"Patients experiencing severe headache, especially in the occipital area (posterior part of skull) are the ones who should immediately get their BP checked," says Dr Honey Savla, Consultant Internal Medicines, Wockhardt Hospital.

3. Fatigue: Are you unable to do your office work or household chores with ease then this can be due to high blood pressure. Feeling exhausted even after doing nothing? Try to reach your treating doctor for further evaluation.

4. Shortness of breath: One may also have difficulty breathing when his/her blood pressure is high. This is one of the common symptoms of hypertension.

5. Blurred vision: Untreated hypertension can alter one’s vision. Thus, one will encounter vision problems. His or her vision will be blurred.

"One more sign of hypertension is blurring of vision or developing black spots in your visual field or sudden complete loss of vision are the symptoms which should be taken seriously," says Dr Savla.

6. Chest pain: It is seen when one’s blood pressure is high. Try to take immediate treatment after you notice these symptoms. Ignoring these symptoms can lead to serious complications in later life.