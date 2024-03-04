Guwahati News

Guwahati: South Bank Elevated Corridor Inaugurated

The newly inaugurated corridor is expected to ease the traffic congestion at the Bharalumukh junction to a large extent. The inauguration of the project was a part of the ongoing Vikas Yatra in the state.
The south bank elevated corridor in Guwahati was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today
The south bank elevated corridor in Guwahati was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma todayImage: X/Himanta Biswa Sarma
Pratidin Time

The elevated south bank corridor of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge connecting Bhootnath to Machkhowa in the city will greatly reduce the traffic congestion, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday after inaugurating it.

He also said that commuters will be able to enjoy a scenic view of the Brahmaputra River while on the corridor. The south bank forms a part of the overall bridge connecting both banks of the Brahmaputra River, that is, Guwahati to North Guwahati.

The newly inaugurated corridor is expected to ease the traffic congestion at the Bharalumukh junction to a large extent. The inauguration of the project was a part of the ongoing Vikas Yatra in the state.

The south bank elevated corridor in Guwahati was inaugurated
The south bank elevated corridor in Guwahati was inauguratedImage: X/Himanta Biswa Sarma
The south bank elevated corridor in Guwahati was inaugurated
The south bank elevated corridor in Guwahati was inauguratedImage: X/Himanta Biswa Sarma
The south bank elevated corridor in Guwahati was inaugurated
The south bank elevated corridor in Guwahati was inauguratedImage: X/Himanta Biswa Sarma

Speaking on the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "82 per cent of the work has been completed on the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge. We will invite PM Modi to inaugurate it in December this year."

"The traffic congestion around Sonaram field will disappear as the corridor will be operational from tomorrow," he said directing the district commissioner and commissioner of police to look after it.

The elevated south bank corridor, a part of the nine kilometer long Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 326 crore. It also comes with a noise barrier, the chief minister said via a post on X.

On the fifth day of the ongoing Vikas Yatra, Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated several projects to citizens. Apart from inaugurating the south bank elevated corridor, he laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded district hospital at Azara built at a cost of Rs 116 crores. Moreover, bhoomi poojan was performed for the upgradation of the two-lane road connecting LGBI Airport from VIP junction to Dharapur junction to four-lane and a trumpet interchange at Gauripur T junction, at a cost of Rs 358 crores and Rs 408 crores, respectively.

The south bank elevated corridor in Guwahati was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today
Guwahati State Cancer Institute Inaugurated By Assam CM
Guwahati
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge
Viksit Yatra

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-south-bank-elevated-corridor-inaugurated
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com