Guwahati: South Bank Elevated Corridor Inaugurated

On the fifth day of the ongoing Vikas Yatra, Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated several projects to citizens. Apart from inaugurating the south bank elevated corridor, he laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded district hospital at Azara built at a cost of Rs 116 crores. Moreover, bhoomi poojan was performed for the upgradation of the two-lane road connecting LGBI Airport from VIP junction to Dharapur junction to four-lane and a trumpet interchange at Gauripur T junction, at a cost of Rs 358 crores and Rs 408 crores, respectively.