Guwahati: South Bank Elevated Corridor Inaugurated

The elevated south bank corridor of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge connecting Bhootnath to Machkhowa in the city will greatly reduce the traffic congestion, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday after inaugurating it.
He also said that commuters will be able to enjoy a scenic view of the Brahmaputra River while on the corridor. The south bank forms a part of the overall bridge connecting both banks of the Brahmaputra River, that is, Guwahati to North Guwahati.
The newly inaugurated corridor is expected to ease the traffic congestion at the Bharalumukh junction to a large extent. The inauguration of the project was a part of the ongoing Vikas Yatra in the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "82 per cent of the work has been completed on the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge. We will invite PM Modi to inaugurate it in December this year."
"The traffic congestion around Sonaram field will disappear as the corridor will be operational from tomorrow," he said directing the district commissioner and commissioner of police to look after it.
The elevated south bank corridor, a part of the nine kilometer long Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 326 crore. It also comes with a noise barrier, the chief minister said via a post on X.
On the fifth day of the ongoing Vikas Yatra, Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated several projects to citizens. Apart from inaugurating the south bank elevated corridor, he laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded district hospital at Azara built at a cost of Rs 116 crores. Moreover, bhoomi poojan was performed for the upgradation of the two-lane road connecting LGBI Airport from VIP junction to Dharapur junction to four-lane and a trumpet interchange at Gauripur T junction, at a cost of Rs 358 crores and Rs 408 crores, respectively.