Centre Cites Past Judgement To Defend Sedition Law In Supreme Court

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre on Saturday defended the sedition law and asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the pleas challenging it.
The apex court was hearing pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the colonial-era sedition law.
The Centre in a written submission to the three-bench judge led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said that the verdict in the Kedarnath Singh vs State of Bihar upholding sedition law is binding.
It said, “A constitutional bench has already examined all aspects of Section 124 A (sedition law) in context of fundamental rights like right to equality and right to life.”
The pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the draconian law were filed five parties including the Editors Guild of India and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.
The court has set the next hearing in the matter on May 10.