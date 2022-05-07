Centre Cites Past Judgement To Defend Sedition Law In Supreme Court

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre on Saturday defended the sedition law and asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the pleas challenging it.

The apex court was hearing pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the colonial-era sedition law.

The Centre in a written submission to the three-bench judge led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said that the verdict in the Kedarnath Singh vs State of Bihar upholding sedition law is binding.