Assam: SOP For Urea Distribution Among Decisions Taken In Cabinet Meeting

The government of Assam on Saturday announced new standard operating procedures (SOP) for the distribution of urea in the state.

State ministers Atul Bora and Pijush Hazarika addressed a joint press conference in which the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting held today were announced.

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “At the #AssamCabinet, we took some major decisions with regard to SOP for urea distribution, Mission Bhumiputra, new multi-speciality hospital, new Biodiversity Heritage Sites, job reservation for Divyanjans & special recruitment drive for ex-HPC staff, among others.”

The major decisions taken during the cabinet meeting are as follows

SOP for urea distribution

New SOP for fertiliser-urea administration to streamline its administration, especially urea that is a controlled item under Essential Commodities Act, 1956 and prevent leakage and black marketing.

Highlights

Small tea garden associations, FPOS and farmer cooperatives to be provided retail licenses.

Incentive of Rs 20 per bag to be provided to retailers as dealer margin from state government.

Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) will be the sole wholesaler supporting retailers without financial capacity to make advance deposits to companies.

Eliminate urea wholesalers from distribution channel to ensure secondary freight subsidy and dealer margin go directly to retailers, making urea available to farmers at notified price.

Mission Bhumiputra

Approval to Mission Bhumiputra to provide caste certificates to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC applicants in a simplified manner.

Major components

Single application form for all castes to ensure a uniform and simplified procedure for issuing caste certificates.

Caste certificates to be issued digitally and stored in Digi locker

If father's caste certificate is enclosed and found genuine, certificate will be issued instantly.

However, if any enquiry is required, it must be completed within 30 days and extendable by another 15 days in exceptional cases with due justification.

Details of all certificates issued will be available for public view.

Special drive for issue of caste certificates