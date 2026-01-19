Four Family Members Get Life Term for Brutal Murder of Teacher in North Guwahati

A court in Assam has sentenced four members of the same family to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of a school teacher in North Guwahati.

The convicts, namely Tafail Ahmed, Elija Begum, Rukia Siddika and Lutfur Rahman, residents of Uttar Fulung village, were found guilty of murdering their uncle, Tamjid Ali, on January 16, 2018.

Tamjid Ali’s family later had lodged an FIR at Baihata Chariali Police Station, following which a case was registered and later tried at the Rangia Additional District and Sessions Judge Court under relevant sections of the IPC.

After nearly eight years of prolonged trial, the court held that the prosecution had successfully established the guilt of the accused beyond doubt. All four were awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family.

Following the verdict, the family of the deceased expressed satisfaction with the judgment and said their faith in the Indian judicial system has been restored after years of struggle for justice.

