Gauhati HC Hears PIL on Zubeen Garg’s Death, Orders SIT Report by Dec 17

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a thorough investigation into the death of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was taken up for hearing today at the Gauhati High Court.

The PIL, filed by Abhijeet Sharma and Palash Ranjan Baruah, was registered as PIL/46/2025 and heard by a division bench comprising Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Mital Thakuria. Senior advocate K. N. Choudhury led the arguments on behalf of the petitioners.

The respondents named in the PIL include:

Ministry of Home Affairs Ministry of External Affairs Ministry of Tourism Ministry of DONER Ministry of Culture State of Assam High Commissioner of India, Singapore Trend MMS Pvt Ltd Syam Kanu Mahanta Siddharth Sharma

In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court directed the Assam government to submit a comprehensive status report on the progress of the investigation by December 17, 2025. The court noted that it would await the SIT’s final report, clarifying that it will not intervene further until the report is filed.

Petitioners Sharma and Baruah termed the court’s directive a “major step forward in the quest for justice for Zubeen,” stating that the submission of the progress report would make any investigation lapses “directly visible before the High Court.”

They further said that this order opens a clear pathway for them to raise concerns before the court if required. Senior advocate K. N. Choudhury is set to lead the case in subsequent hearings.

During the proceedings, the division bench also remarked on the large public turnout before the Justice Saikia Inquiry Commission, observing that it was unfortunate that a sitting High Court judge had to work under such conditions while delivering justice.

