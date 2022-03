A Border Security Force (BSF) and Special Task Force (STF) team on Friday recovered a huge cache of weapons in a joint operation from the Ferozepur Sector on the India-Pakistan border.

A total of five AK-47 rifles and 10 magazines, three US-made rifles with six magazines and five pistols with 10 magazines and cartridges were recovered during the operation, reported ANI.

The operation is currently underway and more details are awaited.