Gauhati High Court Issues Notices to All Parties in Defamation Case Involving Advocate General

Gauhati High Court has issued notices to all concerned parties in connection with the defamation case involving the Advocate General of Assam. The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 13.

Additionally, the court has also issued a notice to a private channel, directing it to delete all video footage related to the case from its platform.

Furthermore, a contempt of court case has been filed against advocate Kamal Nayan Choudhury. Cases have also been registered against Anil Kumar Bhattacharya and Pallavi Talukdar. The case was initially filed by the Advocate General himself.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court (HC) directed that cases involving Devajit Lon Saikia were not to be listed before the bench of Justice Suman Shyam. The directive, issued on April 8, came into immediate effect.

The notice did not mention any reason for the decision; however, it appeared to be linked to the ongoing conflict regarding the proposed transfer of the Gauhati High Court premises to the Rangmahal area in North Guwahati.

Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia had filed contempt of court cases against three senior counsels of the Gauhati Bar Association—Kamal Nayan Choudhury, Anil Kumar Bhattacharya, and Pallavi Talukdar.

Notably, Kamal Nayan Choudhury served as the president of the Gauhati Bar Association. A section of advocates, led by the Bar Association, strongly opposed the proposed transfer of the High Court premises to the Rangmahal area of North Guwahati.

The Bar Association condemned the decision, calling it one-sided and asserting that such a move should have been decided by a full bench of the High Court. The association remained firm in its opposition to the transfer.