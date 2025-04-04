Assam Police Constable Exam: Gauhati High Court Hearing Raises Concerns

Serious allegations of irregularities have surfaced in the recruitment process of the Assam Police constable examination. A hearing on these irregularities was held on Friday in the Gauhati High Court, just two days before the written examination scheduled for April 6 (Sunday).

Advertisment

One of the key contentions is that the cut-off marks were announced only after the results of the physical test were declared. Initially, the state government had announced that five candidates would be allowed to appear for the written test against each vacancy. However, the selection process now permits only two candidates per post for the written examination.

As per the original schedule, the written exam is set to take place on Sunday. However, despite its conduct, the final recruitment process will depend on the High Court's verdict.