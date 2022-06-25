Gauhati High Court Orders Seizure Of ASCARD Bank's Transaction Docs

The Gauhati High Court on Friday ordered the seizure of all transactional documents of the Assam State Co-operative and Rural Development (ASCARD) Bank.

The high court directed the director-general of police (DGP) to take seize all documents related to financial transactions of the bank.

The order comes in light of the employees of the bank not receiving their wages for the past several months.

The DGP of Assam police has been instructed to seize documents from the main office of the ASCARD bank in Guwahati’s Ulubari as well as 28 other branches across the state.