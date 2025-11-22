Gauhati University Hosts Women's Conclave 2025, Urges Stronger Women’s Leadership for 2047

The Women’s Conclave 2025 was organised on Saturday at the Phanidhar Dutta Seminar Hall, Gauhati University, highlighting the pivotal role of women in shaping a developed India by 2047. The event, themed “Vikshit Bharat @2047 – Strengthening Nari Shakti for National Development and Leadership,” focused on empowering women through leadership, innovation, and policymaking.

The conclave was hosted by the Council for Teacher Education Foundation (CTEF), Assam Chapter, under the Vikshit Bharat Abhiyan of the Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Department of Education, Gauhati University, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, UAP, and Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, UAP. The programme was powered by Antariksh Information Technology.

Presiding over the event, Prof. Nilima Bhagabati, Chairperson of CTEF, delivered the welcome address and emphasised that the nation’s Amrit Kal stands firmly on four pillars — youth, women, farmers, and the people. Stating that no country can progress without empowered women, she described women as the backbone of families and society, calling for greater representation in defence, science, technology, administration, and governance.

The conclave hosted four technical sessions covering women’s contributions across diverse sectors:

The first session, chaired by Prof. Pranayee Dutta, centred on women in entrepreneurship, science, and technology. Dr. Swapnali Hazarika, Senior Scientist at CSIR-NEIST Jorhat, and entrepreneur Bhargav Bhagawati discussed innovation and business prospects in aquaculture, ornamental fish farming, pearl farming, and biofloc technology. Dr. Hazarika also highlighted government schemes for women and the challenges they face in STEM fields.

The second session, chaired by Prof. Padmini Bhuyan, involved Former Assam Commissioner Krishna Baruah and IPS officer Indranee Baruah, who spoke about women’s leadership in public administration and policymaking. They urged students to actively participate in governance and take up leadership roles.

The final sessions emphasised the rising participation of women in defence services and the need to strengthen women-led entrepreneurship to boost the national economy.

More than 100 students from seven educational institutions, including Gauhati University, Dispur College, and B. Borooah College, took part in the conclave. Handicraft stalls showcasing handmade products were also set up, encouraging student entrepreneurship.

The programme concluded with a collective call to empower women for accelerating India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, reinforcing that national progress is incomplete without the active participation of women across all sectors.

Also Read: HR Conclave 5.0 Explores AI and Automation Transforming Talent Acquisition