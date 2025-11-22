HR Conclave 5.0 Explores AI and Automation Transforming Talent Acquisition

The HR Conclave 5.0 successfully brought together industry leaders, HR strategists, and technology innovators for a full-day event centered on "Recruitment 5.0: AI and Automation Redefining Talent Acquisition." The conclave focused on how artificial intelligence and automation are reshaping workforce readiness, employability, and the evolving role of HR professionals.

The event began with registration and networking tea, allowing delegates to connect and share insights. The formal proceedings started with a lamp lighting ceremony, followed by an opening remark, welcome speech, and thought-sharing session that set an inspiring tone for the day.

Panel Discussion I: AI as a Catalyst for Skilling and Employability

The first panel, moderated by Ashish Banka, Global Lead – TA & HRBP, Cradlewise, featured experts including Rajendra Lingwal of Persistent Systems, Mustafa Kamal Laskar of Star Cement Ltd., Anjan Pathak of Vantage Circle, Nandini Basu Paul of LTI Mindtree, and Subba Gonella of Rakuten Symphony. Panelists discussed how AI-driven tools are accelerating upskilling and enhancing employability for the workforce of the future.

Panel Discussion II: The Future Role of HR in an AI-Driven Era

The second panel, moderated by Prabhanjan Prasoon of Birlasoft, included Priyanka Sinha of Myntra, Manoj K Prasad of Reliance Industries Ltd., Jagadamba B of Infiniti Retail/Croma, Abhishek Arun of HDFC Bank Ltd., and Lengdon Rajkhowa of Marico Ltd. Speakers emphasized the need for HR professionals to evolve into strategic partners, leveraging digital intelligence to drive organizational growth.

Leadership Remarks

Vice-Chancellor Dr. N.C. Talukdar highlighted the significance of the conclave, saying:n “We are committed to preparing the next generation for a rapidly changing world. As AI transforms industries, it is essential that academic institutions and industry leaders work together to build a skilled, adaptable, and future-ready workforce.”

Dr. Rimjhim Baruah Borah, Director (i/c) of the Directorate of Career Advancement at Assam Down Town University, added: “This conclave is not just a discussion forum; it is a bridge between learning and employability. The insights shared today will empower students, professionals, and organizations to embrace technology and drive meaningful transformation in HR.”

HR Awards and Closing

The conclave also included the felicitation of judges and panel experts, followed by the HR Awards Ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions in the field. The event concluded with a vote of thanks and a networking lunch, giving participants further opportunities to engage with industry leaders.

About HR Conclave 5.0

The conclave is designed to foster dialogue on emerging trends, workforce development, and digital transformation in HR. It brings together professionals from across sectors to explore innovations shaping the future of recruitment and talent management.

