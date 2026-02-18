From Kamakhya Oath to BJP Fold, Bhupen Borah's Stunning U-Turn Irks Mira Borthakur

The political tussle over former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah seems to have ended in a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), barring any late twist in the tale. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday confirmed that Borah will join the party on February 22, after a meeting at the latter’s residence.

Once a vocal critic of Sarma, Bhupen Borah is now all set to stand by his side. There were indications from the Chief Minister in the press conference afterwards that Borah will be accorded an important seat to contest in the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

Meanwhile, since the announcement, Borah has received flak from his now former colleagues in Congress. A lifelong Congress leader, starting his career with the party back in 1994 during the time of then Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, Bhupen Borah has given 32 years to the organisation, only to see his role diminished in recent years.

Old Remarks Surface

Amid all this, some old quotes of Borah are now surfacing. Targeting Himanta Biswa Sarma, he had once said that he was not a turncoat like the Chief Minister. He would never change sides in this lifetime, Borah had said.

“If the people of Assam want a guarantee from my side, I am ready to swear before Maa Kamakhya and at Batadrava Than that in this lifetime, I will not change my party. However, I can challenge that the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, cannot swear the same. They served me a notice to bring down my home. My brother was also transferred because of my Congress association…,” he is heard saying.

Under the same video on social media, Assam Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur commented that Borah changing sides after swearing before Maa Kamakhya would result in his doom.

Borah is set to meet with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and address a press conference today. It remains to be seen what the one-time Congress heavyweight, who rose through the party ranks from a youth leader to the president of the Assam Congress, has to say about his departure.

