George Bordoloi Suicide Case: VC Stephen Mavely Sent To Police Custody

The vice-chancellor of Assam Don Bosco University, Father Stephen Mavely was on Wednesday remanded to two days of police custody regarding the suicide case of George Bordoloi.

Fr. Mavely had been arrested by the police earlier on Monday by the Sonapur police.

The University released a statement on Tuesday stating it was not involved in a land dispute with the deceased in any way.

Pro Vice Chancellor Josoeph Nellanatt, in a letter, said that the university had an ongoing litigation in the court with Bordoloi regarding the land dispute.

The university had filed a petition in the court regarding the same and the case is still pending, he stated.

“We confirm that Assam Don Bosco University had an ongoing litigation in the court with the deceased regarding a boundary dispute, where the university had filed a petition in the court, which is a standard legal procedure about this dispute and the case is still pending in court,” the letter read.

“As normal procedure dictates, Fr. Stephen, as Vice Chancellor, is required to join the investigation and provide the police with the details as they may require to address this issue,” it added.