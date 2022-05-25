Namdapha National Park In Arunachal To Remain Closed From June 1

The Namdapha National Park cum Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh will remain shut for visitors from June 1 to August 31, 2022, according to an official notification.

The notification mentioned that the park will remain closed for visitors and film shooting purposes as well during this period.

However, there was no exact reason mentioned in the notification as to why the national park will be closed.

Officials informed that it is a routine process and due to the changing weather scene, the park has been scheduled to shut operations.