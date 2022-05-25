Namdapha National Park In Arunachal To Remain Closed From June 1

The Namdapha National Park cum Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh will remain shut for visitors from June 1 to August 31, 2022, according to an official notification.
The notification mentioned that the park will remain closed for visitors and film shooting purposes as well during this period.
However, there was no exact reason mentioned in the notification as to why the national park will be closed.
Officials informed that it is a routine process and due to the changing weather scene, the park has been scheduled to shut operations.
The notification read, “In pursuance of the recommendation of Technical Committee NTCA, New Delhi and as per the approval conveyed by the PCCF(Wildlife & Bio-Diversity), Itanagar vide letter No.CWL/Gen/13(37)/06-07/483 Dated 28th June 2019, Namdapha National Park cum Tiger Reserve shall remain closed to visitors for all-purpose of tourism including film shooting etc. w.e.f 1st June 2022 to 31 Aug 2022.”
Spread over 1,985 square kilometers, the Namdapha National Park has over 1,000 species of flora and 1,400 species o fauna.
A biodiversity hotspot in the Eastern Himalayas, it harbours the northernmost lowland evergreen rainforests in the world.