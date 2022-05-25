Users In India Report Instagram Outage

Users in India reported an outage in Meta-owned social media platform Instagram earlier on Wednesday which prevented users from logging in and using the platform.
Several users posted on Twitter to confirm that they were having trouble using Instagram.
Some reported that they could not refresh their feeds while others reported that they were unable to log into the app.
DownDetector, the website that tracks such outages confirmed that services were down. Users reported facing problems around 9.45 am today which lasted till around 12.45 pm.
It may be noted that outages were reported from Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow and Bengaluru among others.
However, the app was not unavailable to all users, unlike previous instances of outages as some users also claimed to be able to use the platform during the reported period of outage.
Meanwhile, Instagram is yet to acknowledge the issue and has not made any official statements yet.
Similar outages were witness on the platform in recent months including one last month on April 19.