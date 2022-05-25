Users In India Report Instagram Outage

Users in India reported an outage in Meta-owned social media platform Instagram earlier on Wednesday which prevented users from logging in and using the platform.

Several users posted on Twitter to confirm that they were having trouble using Instagram.

Some reported that they could not refresh their feeds while others reported that they were unable to log into the app.

DownDetector, the website that tracks such outages confirmed that services were down. Users reported facing problems around 9.45 am today which lasted till around 12.45 pm.