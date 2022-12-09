Guwahati: GMC Evicts Small Shops Under Ulubari Flyover

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday conducted an eviction drive against illegally established shops in the city’s Ulubari area.

According to reports, the eviction drive was carried out under the Ulubari flyover near the Prag Tower building.

Officials at the site informed that the several mobile eateries that had been set up under the flyover, were illegal. Several such roadside stalls were evicted during the drive.

The GMC is conducting eviction drives daily to remove illegally set up stalls to make the areas taken up by them available to the public, added officials.

Meanwhile, reports also stated that allegations have emerged against the GMC of illicit tax collection and harassment of businesses.

Earlier on December 6, GMC carried out eviction drive in Arya Nagar and Rukminigaon. GMC evicted several shops occupying sidewalks.