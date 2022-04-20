GMC Polls: AAP Holds Roadshow from Bharalumukh to Ulubari

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) holds a roadshow on the last day of campaigning for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections scheduled to be held on April 22 to garner support for its party candidates.

The mass rally was held under the leadership of national state in-charge of Assam, Rajesh Sharma and state coordinator of Assam, Bhaban Choudhury, wherein all AAP candidates contesting the civic elections and AAP volunteers have taken part.

The rally started from Sonaram Field, Bharalumukh to Ulubari.

Motivated by its maiden triumph in two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts in the civic polls held last month, AAP is now looking to expand its base in the Northeast and fielding as many as 40 candidates of the 60 GMC wards.

The party, which recently tasted success in the Punjab Assembly elections, is apparently also trying to present itself as an alternative to the two national parties – BJP and Congress – in the GMC elections.

Delhi MLA and national political affairs committee member and national executive, AAP, Atishi Marlena also joined the rally on Wednesday.

Marlena, who is also the adviser to the deputy chief minister, government of NCT, Delhi, is claimed to be the face behind the transformation of the education system in the government schools of Delhi.

