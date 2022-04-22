Earth Day 2022 To Be Observed Around The World Today

Aimed at spreading awareness about issues like pollution, deforestation and global warming, Earth Day is observed on April 22 worldwide.

On the occasion, various events, drives and campaigns are organised in order to motivate people to come together and help in finding solutions to the problems facing the planet.

The theme this year for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest In our Planet” urging businesses to shift towards sustainable practices.

Meanwhile, the United Nations celebrates the day as International Mother Earth Day with the theme “Harmony with Nature.”