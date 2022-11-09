GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Gauhati HC Denies Bail To 5 Accused

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to five accused in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam.

The accused in the matter whose anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court today were Deepak Talukdar, Pradip Sharma, Babul Bora, Dibakar Mali and Mithu Agarwala.

A total of seven accused had pleaded before the court for anticipatory bail, of which the court granted bail to two accused.

The High Court notably granted bail to Archana Konwar and Tanmoy Dutta in the case. According to reports, both are employed as Assistant Engineer in GMC.

Meanwhile, another accused in the massive sludge extraction scam is on the run. He has been identified by officials as Simantajyoti Baruah, Executive Engineer at GMC.

It may be noted that one of the main accused in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam was arrested from Rajasthan on November 7.

The Chief Engineer (CE) of GMC, Tajdiqur Rahman, who had been on the run since the incident came to light, was apprehended.