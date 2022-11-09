GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Gauhati HC Denies Bail To 5 Accused

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to five accused in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam.
The accused in the matter whose anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court today were Deepak Talukdar, Pradip Sharma, Babul Bora, Dibakar Mali and Mithu Agarwala.
A total of seven accused had pleaded before the court for anticipatory bail, of which the court granted bail to two accused.
The High Court notably granted bail to Archana Konwar and Tanmoy Dutta in the case. According to reports, both are employed as Assistant Engineer in GMC.
Meanwhile, another accused in the massive sludge extraction scam is on the run. He has been identified by officials as Simantajyoti Baruah, Executive Engineer at GMC.
It may be noted that one of the main accused in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam was arrested from Rajasthan on November 7.
The Chief Engineer (CE) of GMC, Tajdiqur Rahman, who had been on the run since the incident came to light, was apprehended.
A team of officials from the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell was sent to Rajasthan to arrest and bring him back to Assam.
The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell was on October 21 handed the custody of all eight arrested in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) scam case for five days, after they were arrested earlier in the day.
Sleuths of the CM Vigilance Cell in Assam arrested eight accused for their alleged involvement in the massive GMC sludge extraction scam in Guwahati.
The arrested individuals were identified as GMC OSD Babulal Sharma, cleanliness officer Aafis Ahmed and Executive Engineers Shankar Medhi, Ramakant Saikia, Elleen Begum, Chittaranjan Dutta, and Hiranya Barman.
They also arrested the Director of Dinsan Global Venture, Dinesh Jaiswal in connection with the matter.
According to officials, those arrested, used to extort money by submitting fake bills for a long time. They would make fake bills in the name of sludge extraction.
After getting information of the illegal operations, officers conducted an operation during which the tainted GMC officials were held.