GMC Decides to Stop its Water Supply in Several Areas

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to stop its water supply in several areas of the city.
According to sources, the decision was taken due to outdated water supply schemes.
GMC called on Guwahati Jal Board for water connection and the state government has determined the water supply connection and fixed the monthly fees.
The determined application fee for water supply is fixed at Rs. 500 and Rs. 9000-75,000 to be paid to the water board.
It may be mentioned that earlier this month the state government had decided to stop the municipal water supply system under the GMC in area where ‘JICA’ the project water supply has been initiated.
Following the decision, the Jal Board had urged the citizens to take advantage of domestic connectivity under the new project.
The decision was taken at a meeting held by the board with Minister for Housing and urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal at Janata Bhawan.