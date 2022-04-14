GMCH Baby Missing Case: Police Arrests 2 Women

The Bhangagarh police arrested two women involved in the incident of a 7-month-old baby who went missing from the paediatric ward of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday morning.

Both the arrested women are now under interrogation at Panbazar Women police station.

The child, Priyam Kalita was admitted to GMCH on March 24 with fever and anemia and was diagnosed to be a case of Bilateral Hydroureteronephrosis with cystitis.

A GMCH statement said that on April 13, i.e. today, the father gave the child to an unknown lady for consoling as the child was crying and both parents fell asleep at around 4.30AM. At 5.30 AM, when they woke up they found that the child was missing along with the lady.

Two missing reports were filed at Bhangagarh police station by the hospital authority and the child’s parents after which the police started the investigation and arrested the two women.

The child’s father, Naba Kalita said, “The child was admitted to the hospital since March 24 and since then several tests were done and it was found that he was also suffering from kidney disease. I couldn’t console him as he was crying a lot and then a lady came and asked me to give the baby to her to console him. I was sitting in a chair and fell asleep and taking the advantage the lady absconded with my baby.”

