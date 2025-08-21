GMCH Probe After Infant Death: Father Demands Answers and Justice

A three-member inquiry committee has begun its investigation at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following reports of serious operational lapses. The committee convened around 1 PM in the principal’s office, summoning all on-duty staff, including doctors, nurses, cleaners, and ward attendants, for individual testimonies.

Advertisment

The hearings are being conducted by Additional Chief Secretary ChuityChangchan, DME Dr. Anup Barman, and AIIMS Guwahati pediatric specialist Dr. Jay Shankar. Statements have been recorded from the two accused doctors, nurses, and other staff, with officials reporting full cooperation from all personnel.

Preliminary findings have highlighted major concerns, including the absence of a security personnel assigned to the NICU on the night in question. The female officer, Meena Rava, had reportedly taken leave, prompting the committee to question the Security In-Charge about why no replacement was arranged.

The committee noted that additional days may be required to finalize and submit the report.

Meanwhile, the father of an infant who died in the NICU at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has raised serious concerns over the handling of his child. He said that although the investigation committee asked him to appear, he was not properly informed and alleged that hospital staff failed to cooperate fully.

He claimed that only the nurse was questioned, while the doctor named in the FIR was not. He also expressed frustration over his child’s unexplained transfer from the 4th to the 5th floor, questioning why the child was kept in the ICU if there were no complications.

The father added that the Chief Minister had promised “good news within 48 hours” and warned that he would personally contact the CM if no update was provided.

Aldo Read: GMCH Nurses Plead for Fair Probe, Say Don’t Blame One Alone

