GMC's Dominion To Extend To Baihata Chariali: Assam CM

The dominion of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will soon extend to Baihata Chariali in the Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his address at Changsari High School on Sunday.
The Assam CM was addressing the felicitation program of meritorious students at the Changsari HS playground where he also appraised about the several developmental projects in the pipeline.
CM Sarma said, “The bridge connecting Guwahati to North Guwahati will be inaugurated in the next year.”
“Construction of the Kuruwa-Narengi connecting bridge will be completed within the next three years. The Sualkuchi to Palasbari bridge will also be completed soon,” he added.
The Assam CM further said, “Citizens of Assam will be able to avail the services of AIIMS Guwahati from the coming year.”
Speaking about the developments in the educational sector, he said, “The North Kamrup region has been reformed into an educational hub. Residents here are not looking to get into Grade-III and Grade-IV level jobs.”
Meanwhile, CM Sarma went to add that the Japanese government is looking to Assam for nurses. He said, “The government in Japan has reached out to us and are looking to recruit 5,000 nurses from here. Those nurses who choose to go there will be getting a handsome salary of around Rs 2.5 lakhs monthly.”
Earlier in the day, the Assam CM had attended the Namghor Samaroh in North Guwahati