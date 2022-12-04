GMC's Dominion To Extend To Baihata Chariali: Assam CM

The dominion of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will soon extend to Baihata Chariali in the Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his address at Changsari High School on Sunday.

The Assam CM was addressing the felicitation program of meritorious students at the Changsari HS playground where he also appraised about the several developmental projects in the pipeline.

CM Sarma said, “The bridge connecting Guwahati to North Guwahati will be inaugurated in the next year.”

“Construction of the Kuruwa-Narengi connecting bridge will be completed within the next three years. The Sualkuchi to Palasbari bridge will also be completed soon,” he added.

The Assam CM further said, “Citizens of Assam will be able to avail the services of AIIMS Guwahati from the coming year.”