AIUDF Cheif Ajmal Stokes Controversy With Comments On Hindus, Assam CM

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal again grabbed headlines on Friday with his comments on Hindu community wherein he said that Hindus like to have illicit relationships till the age of 40.

Ajmal said, “Hindu men like to have illicit relationships with many women till the age of 40, after which they look to marry and settle down finding no other options.”

The controversial figure opined that at that age, after marriage, Hindus cannot conceive healthy children.

The AIUDF chief further said, “That is the reason why Muslims get married at tender ages of 18, 20 or 22.”

Stoking up further controversy, Badruddin Ajmal openly challenged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to engage in ‘love jihad’. He said, “The CM should elope with two or three Muslim girls.”

He said, “Inform us where they are kept and we will reach there with sweets. If needed, he should engage in love jihad by taking home young Muslim girls.”

“We will see if he is capable of doing that or not,” added Ajmal.

Meanwhile, his strange and controversial comments have drawn reactions from around the country.