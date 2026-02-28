Guwahati: Over 5 Kg Ganja Seized in Gorchuk, Peddler Held

A team from Gorchuk Police Station arrested a 27-year-old man and seized 5.518 kilograms of suspected ganja during an operation near ASEB, behind the police station premises in Guwahati.

The accused has been identified as Ashini Das, son of Ganesh Das and a resident of Titkuri No. 2 under Rangia Police Station in Kamrup (Rural), Assam. Acting on specific and credible inputs, police intercepted him while he was moving around the area.

Cannabis Recovered

During a thorough search conducted in accordance with legal procedure, officers found and recovered a white plastic bag containing approximately 5.518 kilograms of suspected cannabis from the possession of the accused.

At the time of apprehension, Das was riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01-BX-6951. The vehicle was seized as part of the operation, while the police also confiscated an Android mobile phone from the accused during the search.

Legal Action Initiated

The police officials said that the seized contraband, along with the motorcycle and mobile device, was taken into custody following due legal formalities. Authorities have initiated necessary legal proceedings in connection with the case. Further investigation in order to find possible linkages to larger narcotics networks is currently underway, the officials mentioned.

