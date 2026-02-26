Assam: Rs 13 Lakh Worth Cannabis Seized in Mankachar Near Bangladesh Border

In a major anti-narcotics operation, South Salmara-Mankachar police arrested two individuals and seized nearly 27 kilograms of cannabis near the Bangladesh border in Assam. The contraband, valued at over Rs 13 lakh in the illicit market, was recovered during a raid conducted in the Sotimari area of Jhanjhani, officials said.

The cannabis seizure marks a significant crackdown on cross-border drug trafficking in the district.

Raid Near Bangladesh Border

The operation was carried out in the Sotimari locality under the Jhanjhani area in the South Salmara-Mankachar district, a region close to the international border. Police apprehended two persons during the raid, identified as Nazrul Islam and Hashinur Miya. Both were taken into custody at the spot.

According to officials, 19 packets of cannabis weighing around 20 kilograms were recovered from Nazrul Islam, while 6.994 kilograms were seized from Hashinur Miya. The total weight of the seized contraband stood at 26.994 kilograms.

Seizure Worth Rs 13.49 Lakh

Police estimated the combined market value of the seized cannabis at Rs 13,49,700 in the illegal narcotics trade. Officials confirmed that further investigation has been initiated to trace the source of the contraband and examine the possible network or nexus linked to the accused.

