UP Court Sentences Life Imprisonment to Mafia-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed

The mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in Uttar Pradesh in connection on Tuesday in with Umesh Pal’s kidnapping and murder case.

According to reports, an MP-MLA court in Prayagraj gave the life imprisonment verdict to Atiq Ahmed, Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Hanif in the kidnapping case and also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on each of the three.

On the other hand, all other seven accused, including brother of Atiq Ahmed Ashraf, have been acquitted.

The mother of Umesh Pal, Shanti Devi said, “He was sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping my son but he should be given a death sentence for killing my son. I have faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the judicial system.”

Umesh Pal’s widow, Jaya Devi said, “We are satisfied with the judgment as of now. Atuq Ahmed should be given a death sentence for killing my husband. We want justice and I request UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help us. If he and his brother will survive, it will be a problem for us and the society.”