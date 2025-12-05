Govt Turns Deaf Ear as 108 Ambulance Workers' Protest Enters 5th Day

The defiant, shirtless protest of Assam’s frontline emergency workers entered its fifth day on Friday, as the indefinite strike by more than 1,000 employees of the 108 ambulance service deepened into a statewide crisis.

What began as a plea for fair wages and job security has escalated dramatically after GVK-EMRI Green Health Services terminated over 500 striking staff in what workers are calling a “death sentence for the vulnerable.”

Termination letters began arriving Thursday night, accusing the strikers of “insubordination” and “disruption of public services.” But the move backfired at the Chachal protest ground, where workers—many bare-chested to symbolize their “exposure” to state neglect—vowed to intensify their agitation.

“They’ve stripped us of our jobs, but not our resolve,” said Pranjal Sarma, president of the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees’ Association. “We’ve saved thousands through floods, landslides, and wrecks. Now they’re abandoning us—and the people we protect.”

For years, the nearly 3,000 contract workers have demanded regularization under the state government, overtime pay for their 12-hour shifts (they are paid for only 8), and wage revisions reflecting inflation and the hazardous nature of their work. EMRI, the private operator contracted by the Assam government, says it has followed minimum wage norms and offered “fair” pay revisions—offers the union dismissed as inadequate.

We are not afraid of being terminated. We have been working for 20 years some for 45 or even 50 years and at the age, we cannot start news jobs. Terminating us like this is extremely unfair and frightening. Whatever little we were getting, we earned through honest work. We work 12 hours but are paid only 8 hours. This is not fair by any standard. The government knows that we work more than many other departments, yet we are not paid accordingly. We deserve better.“We request the Assam Government and the Honorable Health Minister to listen to our demands. If the government and the Health department do not hear us, then there will be a stronger protest.” One protester said.

EMRI has adopted a hard line. In a statement late Thursday, HR head Sidhartha Laskar justified the mass firings under a “No Work, No Pay” policy, warning that absentees risk permanent replacement by newhires. Only 150 employees have returned to duty so far, Laskar claimed, noting that 70 ambulances were operational on Day 1 despite workers allegedly withholding keys and phones. The company reiterated that regularization demands fall under government policy, not its mandate.