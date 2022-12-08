GU English Dept Holds First Homen Borgohain Memorial Lecture

The department of English, Gauhati University hosted first Homen Borgohain Memorial Lecture on Thursday at the university.

The lecture was sponsored by the eminent journalist’s son Prof. Pradipta Borgohain.

The lecture was held at the Panidhar Datta Seminar Hall of GU and was attended by many noted intellectuals of Assam, faculty members of universities and colleges, research scholars and post-graduate students.

Prof Gobinda Prasad Sarma delivered the keynote lecture titled “Homen Borgohain’s Fiction as a vehicle of his ideas”.

On this occasion, a stalwart of the Assamese literary scene, Devabrata Das was specifically felicitated for his literary contributions.

The event was chaired by Prof. Bibash Choudhary, Dean Faculty of Arts & Head, Department of English, who noted that it had been a year since Homen Borgohain’s left for his heavenly abode and this lecture has been organised to honour his legacy.

The Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique inaugurated the event and delivered the inaugural address where he reminisced about his relationship with Homen Borgohain during the 70s and 80s. The inaugural address was followed by the presentation of the Literary Felicitation to Sri Devabrata Das, recipient of the Tagore Literature Prize, who is famous for his enormous coterie of Assamese fictional prose.