DU Ragging Case: One More Arrested, Disciplinary Action Against Three

One more has been arrested in connection to the Dibrugarh University ragging case on Thursday night.
According to sources, the arrested student has been identified as Kamleswar Chutia.
Earlier today, DU authorities took disciplinary action against three students of the university.
The tough decision was taken by the university’s Anti-Ragging committee.
Kamal Krishna Kakati was rusticated from the university and for next three years he will be not be able to apply in any other university.
Meanwhile, another two, identified as Chitraban Baruah and Pawan Gogoi, have been suspended for one year from the university.
It may be noted that they were involved in the ragging case of Anand Sarma who was compelled to jump off a two-storey building.
Many students have been arrested and rusticated in connection to the case.
Few days back, the prime accused Rahul Chetry also surrendered to the police.
The ragging case also revealed about the passed-out students still residing in the hostel premises of several universities in the state. Taking note on this, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also warned about the issue and asked the university authorities to not let ex-students to still reside in hostels.