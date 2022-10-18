GU PGSU Elections 2022-23: Elections For 2 Posts Deferred After Court Order

The election for the posts of Cultural Secretary and Boy's Common Room Secretary to the Post Graduate Students' Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University (GU) for the term 2022-2023 was postponed following an order from the Kamrup Metropolitan district Munsiff Court dated October 17.
The elections to the PGSU for the term 2022-23 was supposed to be held on October 19, however, have now been postponed following the order from the court.
According to reports, this came after it was confirmed that the candidates contesting for the posts where ineligible as they had lower than 75 per cent attendance in class, which is against the rules.
A notification from the University read, “This is for information of all concerned that the election for the posts of Cultural Secretary and Boy's Common Room Secretary to the Post Graduate Students' Union (PGSU) for the year 2022-2023 is hereby postponed in compliance to the Hon'ble Munisiff Court, Kamrup (M), Guwahati Order passed on 17.10.2022 in the Case No. Misc (1) Case No. 504 of 2022 (arising out of T.S. No. 685 of 2022) final decision on the matter will be taken after the disposal of the said case.”
Meanwhile, the University informed that elections to all other posts except the two will go ahead as scheduled.
“It is also stated that election to the other posts (except to the posts of Cultural Secretary and Boy's Common Room Secretary) will be held as per the schedule already announced vide Notification No. GU/SUC/PG/Election/2022-23/2813 dated 28.09.2022,” the notice added.