GU PGSU Elections 2022-23: Elections For 2 Posts Deferred After Court Order

The election for the posts of Cultural Secretary and Boy's Common Room Secretary to the Post Graduate Students' Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University (GU) for the term 2022-2023 was postponed following an order from the Kamrup Metropolitan district Munsiff Court dated October 17.

The elections to the PGSU for the term 2022-23 was supposed to be held on October 19, however, have now been postponed following the order from the court.

According to reports, this came after it was confirmed that the candidates contesting for the posts where ineligible as they had lower than 75 per cent attendance in class, which is against the rules.