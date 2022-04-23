GU Secretary Of University Classes Relieved From Duty

Professor Partha Pratim Baruah, who held the additional responsibility of Secretary of University Classes in Gauhati University (GU) was relieved of his duties on Saturday, an official notification mentioned.

Baruah, who held the position in an additional capacity, was relieved by the University authorities after he submitted his resignation.

The notification read, “It is notified for information of all concerned that Prof. Partha Pratim Baruah who was additionally holding the position of the Secretary, University Classes (ic), G.U. is hereby relieved from the position of Secretary, University Classes (Vc), G.U. with immediate effect upon acceptance of his resignation letter by the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, G.U. dated 23.04.2022.”