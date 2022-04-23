PM Modi Attends Bihu Program At Sarbananda Sonowal's Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands at various musical instruments as he took part in a program on Saturday organised at the residence of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi, on the occasion of Rongali Bihu.

Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu is one of the largest festivals of Assam. It falls in the second week of April every year and marks the beginning of harvest period.

Bohag Bihu was observed from April 14 this year, reported ANI.