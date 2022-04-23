PM Modi Attends Bihu Program At Sarbananda Sonowal's Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands at various musical instruments as he took part in a program on Saturday organised at the residence of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi, on the occasion of Rongali Bihu.
Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu is one of the largest festivals of Assam. It falls in the second week of April every year and marks the beginning of harvest period.
Bohag Bihu was observed from April 14 this year, reported ANI.
Besides worshipping cow, people observe generation-old traditions, one of which is playing with eggs. The first day of Rongali Bihu, known as Goru Bihu, is dedicated to cattle and usually falls on the last day of the outgoing year.
Notably, PM Modi had taken to Twitter to greet the people of Assam on April 14. He wrote, “Happy Bohag Bihu! This special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. May this Bihu bring with it happiness and good health in everyone's lives.”