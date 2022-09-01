Contractual SSA Employees To Get DA Hike Effective Sep 1

In a welcome news for contractual teachers and employees recruited under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the dearness allowances (DA) will be hiked effective September 1.

This was announced by the elementary education department of the government of Assam. According to an official order, effective September 1, DA for contractual employees will be hiked by 10 per cent.

In addition, balance seven per cent hike will be provided from April 1, 2023, the order informed.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter to inform about the decision. He wrote, “Contractual teachers and other staff/officers of SSA will receive enhancement of 10% DA from 1 September, 2022 onwards and another enhancement of 7% DA from 1 April, 2023 onwards.”

“Henceforth, DA will be released to SSA teachers and staff as and when the State Govt. announces,” the minister added in a separate tweet.