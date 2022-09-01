Contractual SSA Employees To Get DA Hike Effective Sep 1

In a welcome news for contractual teachers and employees recruited under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the dearness allowances (DA) will be hiked effective September 1.
This was announced by the elementary education department of the government of Assam. According to an official order, effective September 1, DA for contractual employees will be hiked by 10 per cent.
In addition, balance seven per cent hike will be provided from April 1, 2023, the order informed.
Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter to inform about the decision. He wrote, “Contractual teachers and other staff/officers of SSA will receive enhancement of 10% DA from 1 September, 2022 onwards and another enhancement of 7% DA from 1 April, 2023 onwards.”
“Henceforth, DA will be released to SSA teachers and staff as and when the State Govt. announces,” the minister added in a separate tweet.
Meanwhile, the order read, “In pursuance of the Govt. Notification No. PMA.52/2020/170 dated 19/01/2022, the Contractual Teachers (Contractual & State Pool) and Other Staff/Officers under SSA, Assam have been drawing 17% Dearness Allowance (D.A.) w.e.f. January, 2022. Meanwhile, Govt. in Finance Department further enhanced 17% D.A. (11% w.c.f. 01/07/2021 vide OM No. FEG.08/2017/95 dated dated 18/08/2021. 3% 3% w.e.f. 01/07/2021 vide OM No. FEG.08/2017/108 dated 06/12/2021 and 3% w.e.f. 01/01/2022 vide OM No. FEG.08/2017/115 dated 25/04/2022). As such Government in Elementary Education Department is pleased to allow the following D.A. benefits to the Contractual Teachers and Other Staff/Officers under SSA, Assam.”