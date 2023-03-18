Guinness Attempt: Kamrup (M) Begins Audition to Select Bihu Artists

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration on Saturday has begun an audition process to select Bihu artists at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
The audition was held at Rangghar Bakori in Kalakshetra.
As many as 850 Bihu artists will be selected among 1300 artists from Kamrup (M) who have registered themselves online.
Among these artists, 70 percent of them will be dancers (Bihu Nasoni) while 30 percent will be Dholiya and Pepabadok.
The master trainers will select the Bihu artists during the two-day auditions which are being held today and will continue tomorrow.
Following the selection, the trainers will give training to the selected artists.
Speaking on this, Kamrup (M) PRO said, “The audition is being held at different districts on different times. Yesterday, the Kamrup (Rural) district has completed their selection process.”
Meanwhile, the rehearsal of Bihu artists from different districts will be looked after by the cultural department.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video on Twitter of a metro train where photo him and bihu artists were displayed.
Earlier, the Kamrup (M) district administration had released a portal for online registration of the participants or performers.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro District, Kalpana Deka had released the portal named www.idealinfoz.com/bihu following a meeting between the district administration officials, office bearers of Bihu celebrating committees and master trainers (bihu).
While releasing the portal, the additional deputy commissioner said it was just like an application. “The selection committee will select the performers after registration. The last date for registration has been fixed at March 18,” said ADC Kalpana Deka.
On February 28, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that a total of 11,140 artists will be a part of the Bihu performance in Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium on April 14 on the occasion of 'Goru Bihu'.
CM Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the event on April 14, mainly initiated to popularise Bihu at the international level.
The Assam CM said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness 11,140 artists performing Bihu in Guwahati in an attempt to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest recital of the folk dance form. We will also invite all the governors and chief ministers of India. Our ministers will travel to the states from March 20 to 30 to invite them.”
“All ambassadors and high commissioners of the G20 countries and South-East Asian nations in India will be extended invitations to witness the spectacular programme,” CM Sarma said.
He said, “The masters’ trainees have come from all districts of the state. On March 1, the trainees will return back to their respective districts. District Commissioners’ will facilitate the registration process for them through an online portal.”
“Each participant will receive Rs 300. They will also receive Rs 3000 each for their costumes. A dancer will be given an allowance of Rs 10,500, from which they will also buy two pairs of costumes,” the CM further said.
Meanwhile, all transactions will be made through the respective bank accounts of the participants.
The chief minister had also stated that participants will have to present in Guwahati from April 8 to 15.
According to the chief minister, the government had already sent a sample video of the Bihu dance with limited dancers to the Guinness World Records, which has given its initial clearance.
“If we can do it as per plan, it will be the largest Bihu dance recital at a single venue. The duration of the dance will be 15 minutes. It will be a short and sharp programme,” he said.