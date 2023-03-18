Guinness Attempt: Kamrup (M) Begins Audition to Select Bihu Artists

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration on Saturday has begun an audition process to select Bihu artists at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The audition was held at Rangghar Bakori in Kalakshetra.

As many as 850 Bihu artists will be selected among 1300 artists from Kamrup (M) who have registered themselves online.

Among these artists, 70 percent of them will be dancers (Bihu Nasoni) while 30 percent will be Dholiya and Pepabadok.

The master trainers will select the Bihu artists during the two-day auditions which are being held today and will continue tomorrow.

Following the selection, the trainers will give training to the selected artists.

Speaking on this, Kamrup (M) PRO said, “The audition is being held at different districts on different times. Yesterday, the Kamrup (Rural) district has completed their selection process.”

Meanwhile, the rehearsal of Bihu artists from different districts will be looked after by the cultural department.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video on Twitter of a metro train where photo him and bihu artists were displayed.