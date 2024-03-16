Guwahati: 10% Rebate On Paying Property Tax Between These Dates

During a recent general meeting of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), a significant decision regarding rebate on property tax collection was made, Mayor Mrigen Sarania informed on Saturday. According to Sarania, a 10 per cent rebate would be provided to every individual who clears their tax bills between April 1 and May 31 in the city.
Mayor Mrigen Sarania expressed the importance of this decision, stating, "This rebate has been initiated to encourage prompt tax payments." He emphasized that after a prolonged period, measures have been taken against defaulters, and steps have been taken to manage waste disposal in the city.
Efforts are being made to do away with dustbins across Guwahati, the GMC Mayor said. Garbage will now be collected from every doorstep, he added, appealing to citizens to keep their surroundings clean and ensure proper waste disposal practices.
"We are trying to rid the city of dustbins. We will implement garbage collection from the doorstep of every citizen. I urge people not to litter the streets, instead ensure proper waste disposal," said Mrigen Sarania.