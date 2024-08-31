Guwahati: 19 Soap Cases Of Suspected Heroin Seized; 1 Held

Earlier this month, Assam Police seized over 635 grams of heroin in two separate operations. In the first operation, Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle at Gilaiti Hills, travelling from a neighbouring state. Upon searching, the police recovered 305 grams of heroin. Two individuals were arrested. In another operation, Cachar Police searched for a suspect at Sonai, uncovering 330.07 grams of heroin with an estimated market value of Rs 2 crore.