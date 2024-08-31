Guwahati: 19 Soap Cases Of Suspected Heroin Seized; 1 Held

An anti-narcotics operation on the outskirts of Guwahati has led to the seizure of 19 soap cases of suspected heroin from a car. The operation was conducted by Jorabat police on Saturday and one person was apprehended.
Jorabat police had intelligence inputs of an unknown person carrying the narcotics in a vehicle with registration AS 25 J 3055. Accordingly, an operations team was organized and at around 7:30 am this morning, they intercepted the car.
Upon thoroughly searching 19 soap cases containing suspected heroin was found concealed in the body of the car. They items were seized and weighed at around 262 grams.
The detained individual has been identified as 45-year-old Sulatan Ahmed Laskar from Uttar Mohanpur village under Sonai police station in Assam's Cachar district. According to the police, he was coming from Nagaon side to Guwahati when his vehicle was intercepted.
Apart from the suspected heroin, the vehicle used for the transportation has also been seized. Further probe in connection with the bust is on, the police said.
Earlier this month, Assam Police seized over 635 grams of heroin in two separate operations. In the first operation, Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle at Gilaiti Hills, travelling from a neighbouring state. Upon searching, the police recovered 305 grams of heroin. Two individuals were arrested. In another operation, Cachar Police searched for a suspect at Sonai, uncovering 330.07 grams of heroin with an estimated market value of Rs 2 crore.