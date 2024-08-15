Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Crores In Separate Ops

Assam Police have launched a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, successfully conducting two major anti-narcotics operations, leading to the seizure of over 635 grams of heroin.
In the first operation, Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle at Gilaiti Hills, traveling from a neighboring state. Upon searching, the police recovered 305 grams of heroin. Two individuals were arrested.
In another operation, Cachar Police conducted a search of a suspect at Sonai, uncovering 330.07 grams of heroin with an estimated market value of Rs 2 crore.
This follows a substantial drug bust in June when Assam Police seized 1.7 kgs of heroin valued at approximately Rs 8.5 crore in the Dholaikhal area near the Assam-Mizoram border.
"Based on secret information, Cachar police conducted a special operation along the Assam-Mizoram border at Dholaikhal area near Dholaikhal Border Outpost under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station," informed Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district.
"During the operation, the police team apprehended a person, namely, Abdul Ahat Laskar (33 years old). During a proper search, the police team recovered 139 numbers of soap cases containing heroin from his possession. Later on, the recovered articles were seized weighing about 1.700 kilograms. The price of the contraband items in the black market is about Rs 8.5 crore," Numal Mahatta said.