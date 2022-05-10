Guwahati: 2 Held For Peddling Narcotics From Boragaon

A special squad of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) held to drug peddlers on Tuesday from Boragaon under Garchuk police station in Guwahati.
The two peddlers have been identified as Md Shahid Alam, aged 20 years and Mrs Beluwa Begum, aged 30 years old, informed police.
Large quantities of illicit substances were recovered by the police from their possession. The seizure included one soap size packet of suspected narcotics and 25 vials of suspected heroin.
Police further informed that a Pulsar bike with registration numbers AS 25 E 5345 and a mobile phone were seized from the two peddlers.
A police official said, “We arrested two peddlers named Shahid Alam and Beluwa Begum in the case. Drugs weighing approximately 15 grams in one soap packet and 25 containers were seized from their possession. We also recovered two packets of empty containers from them.”
“We are unable to determine its value in the international market as the seizure was relatively small. We received information about them selling the substances in the area based on which we conducted a search operation with help from our SOG team,” he added.
The official further informed that the two were being taken for further questioning to determine the source of the drugs.