Guwahati: 2 Held For Peddling Narcotics From Boragaon

A special squad of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) held to drug peddlers on Tuesday from Boragaon under Garchuk police station in Guwahati.

The two peddlers have been identified as Md Shahid Alam, aged 20 years and Mrs Beluwa Begum, aged 30 years old, informed police.

Large quantities of illicit substances were recovered by the police from their possession. The seizure included one soap size packet of suspected narcotics and 25 vials of suspected heroin.

Police further informed that a Pulsar bike with registration numbers AS 25 E 5345 and a mobile phone were seized from the two peddlers.